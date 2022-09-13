Doctors Shoemaker and Trozzi | Zero Compromise
Here is a passionate and accurate conversation between Dr Shoemaker and Dr Mark Trozzi about fulfilling our duties as ethical experts to study the science, tell the truth and protect the innocent.
Dr Shoemaker and myself are both knowledgeable, ethical, and motivated. We are completely committed at any expense to fulfill our duties: study the science, tell the truth, relieve suffering, and protect the innocent. I hope you find knowledge, passion, and even some laughter in this completely frank conversation between us, on the tail end of Dr Shoemaker’s ten day vigil in Toronto. 33 minutes.