Dr Trozzi

Dr Trozzi

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Bart's avatar
Bart
13h

Very good interview on the state of some departments in our government, sadly this goes on in many other parts of the bureaucracy, where there is power given to unelected people, who are able to pass out fines, and walk all over peoples rights, and ignore property rights. Just imagene this interview being shown right in the commercial space, during the 6,o clock news?

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Carolyn Ross's avatar
Carolyn Ross
15h

Thank you for a very informative show!

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