COVID shots are causing aggressive cancers that are difficult to treat, including in young people. That is the warning my friend and colleague, Dr. Angus Dalgleish, took to the U.S. Senate on June 3, 2026.

Dr. Dalgleish appeared as a lead witness at a hearing chaired by Senator Ron Johnson titled “Plausible Mechanisms of COVID-19 Injections Causing Cancer and Attacks on Scientific Publications and Research.” His testimony began with an alarming observation among his own patients before expanding into a broader warning about immune suppression, unusually aggressive cancers, potential molecular mechanisms, and the future use of mRNA technology. He ultimately issued a clear call to stop the shots.

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About Dr. Angus Dalgleish

Dr. Angus Dalgleish is a very high-level oncologist, immunologist, and mRNA-platform expert. He has spent more than three decades at the forefront of cancer immunotherapy. Professor Emeritus of Oncology at City St George’s, University of London, his career has encompassed oncology, immunology, virology, HIV research, and the development of cancer treatments. He has also worked directly with mRNA technology, having served for five years on the scientific board of a company involved in the field, giving him firsthand insight into the technology.

Stable Cancer Patients Suddenly Relapsed

Dr. Dalgleish’s concerns began after he observed a cluster of melanoma relapses among patients whose cancers had previously been stable. Within approximately six weeks, he saw six melanoma patients relapse after periods of stability ranging from three to eighteen years. Searching for something they had in common, Dr. Dalgleish said he discovered that all had recently received a COVID booster “vaccine.”

Melanoma

Because melanoma is strongly influenced by T-cell immune responses, he began investigating whether the injections could be interfering with the immune control that had previously kept these cancers in check.

Dr. Dalgleish subsequently pointed to published research reporting exhausted lymphocytes following a third COVID “vaccine” dose in cancer patients. He also discussed reports of changes in immunoglobulin responses that he believes could shift the immune system away from attacking threats and toward greater immune tolerance. In cancer patients such a change could potentially weaken the immune surveillance that ordinarily helps suppress malignant cells.

Reports Extended Beyond Melanoma

What initially appeared to Dr. Dalgleish to involve melanoma and T-cell suppression soon became a far bigger concern. He explained how colleagues were reporting colorectal cancers presenting on first examination at stage four rather than at earlier stages, including among people in their twenties, thirties, and forties.

Within his own practice and professional circles, he also began encountering patients with other cancers who had received COVID booster “vaccines.” These included common cancers such as breast and prostate cancer, as well as gliomas and hematological malignancies. He also said that some patients were responding less successfully to treatment than usual.

Why COVID “Vaccination” History Isn’t Examined

Dr. Dalgleish challenged claims that there is no evidence connecting COVID “vaccination” with cancer by pointing to a major gap in routine clinical investigation. He described how some of his patients had previously seen other doctors, yet none had asked about their COVID “vaccination” history. If physicians are not collecting that information, potential associations become much harder to identify.

Potential Mechanisms Raise Further Concerns

Dr. Dalgleish said his initial hypothesis focused heavily on T-cell suppression, but subsequent research led him to consider additional mechanisms. He referred to research examining ways in which mRNA-related processes could potentially affect DNA regulation, activate oncogenes, or interfere with tumour-suppressor networks.

These mechanisms are particularly important to his argument because the body possesses multiple systems designed to identify and restrain emerging malignant cells. If those protective networks are disrupted, cancers that might otherwise remain controlled are more likely to progress.

A Call for mRNA “Vaccines” to Be Halted

Dr. Dalgleish’s warning carries particular weight because his career has been devoted to cancer and the immune system. He has worked in cancer immunotherapy for more than three decades and has direct professional experience with mRNA technology.

After reviewing the emerging research alongside his clinical observations, his conclusion is unequivocal: the technology cannot be adequately controlled in its present form. The COVID mRNA “vaccines” should be stopped, and mRNA technology should not be used for future “vaccines.”

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