When Dr Hoffe attended to the first patients injected and damaged by the covid-gene-experiment in his town, he searched for reasons and ways to help them. He performed D-dimer tests which revealed blood clotting. He reported this to BC health authorities and the College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia. Rather than being honored, thanked and supported, he was fired from his hospital, and persecuted by the CPSBC. Dr Hoffe is no coward; he will not submit truth to corruption.

92% of the people who died last month of covid in Canada were “fully vaccinated”. 81% were from the small portion of the population who’ve been triple and quadruple injected.

If anyone wants to get really sick with covid, they can just take the shots. If they survive the spike protein poisoning and blood clots, they’ll have a very enhanced ability to get sick and die from covid.

Drs Hoffe, Malthouse, Shaw, Lindley and myself (Trozzi) invite you to join us along with VCC president Ted Kunts, Film-maker Todd Harris and others at the WCH screening of the film Informed Consent August 19th, 2022 at 2 PM EDT with live Q and A at 4:30 PM EDT. Please join us here: https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/event/uninformed-consent-documentary-screening/