Dr David Martin is a global intellectual property expert who monitors intellectual property throughout the world. He found more than 70 incriminating patents on the trail of the CCE. and has continued his astute and detailed investigation and activism.

Today’s post includes video and script of Dr Martin presentation from November. It is especially important now, as we enter the next steps towards justice and re-establishing the rule of law and human rights around the world.

Dr Martin lays out evidence against specific people administrating global mass murder and other covid crimes against humanity. His evidence goes far beyond any reasonable doubt.

There is a short list of Dr Martin’s top 36 covid-villains from around the world. Some are obvious like Bill Gates and Klaus Schwab, but there are surprises too like Canada’s “deputy” prime minister Christie Freeland who also makes this top list. Trudeau gets special mention also for his excellence in racketeering on the forced injections.

Dr Martin has put the names and faces of the most major players in the theater of the COVID War onto one slide, which he says is important, because:

“We energize the forces of darkness when we anonymize them; but when we see their faces on a screen, we realize that they’re merely individuals that have lost the social contract with humanity.” ~ Dr David Martin

Dr David Martin at Red Pill Expo, November 19, 2021

Dr. David Martin Exposes Why Trudeau Won't Back Down

As Crime-minister Trudeau seeks more “emergency” powers to oppress Canadians’ lawful rights to assemble and protest, Stew Peters interviewed Dr Martin. The facts regarding this batch of Trudeau’s crimes are clear; the RCMP and other police agencies have the right and responsibility to arrest Trudeau, and his accomplices. Please do. In contrast, if military or police move against the truckers and other protesters, they themselves will be guilty of war crimes, the Canadian system will have lost all legitimacy, and the people will be left with the responsibility to re-establish lawful government: that is by the people, and for the people.

