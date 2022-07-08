Fraud cancels indemnity, and opens the feeding frenzy

Gates, Pfizer, Moderna and others hide behind many governments’ guarantee of indemnity from civil liability for harms caused by their so-called “vaccines”. However, they have committed major crimes including fraud. There is no indemnity from criminal liability. Intellectual property expert Dr David Martin explains the pending prosecutions and lawsuits against these characters in 3 minutes.

Source

Big Pharma killing children, and one surprising and twisted reason behind it.

Dr Martin explains that these injections will kill more children than abortion ever has; and one twisted reason why Big Pharma pushed for urgent approval to inject them.

Source

Full Interview:

Source