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Rick Zammuto's avatar
Rick Zammuto
13h

So-called "authority" behavior was so ridiculous during the fake pandemic that it really leaves me wondering who was really running this debacle of 100% lies that still continues today. Dr. Rob Malone found out that certain floors of the NIH/FDA/CDC, etc., had opposite conclusions from each other, that changed day by day. Many times one floor fought the other floors in the same buildings! They changed their "official rules" day to day, whereas nothing changed the fakeUSFedGov "narrative" of 100% lies. All the insane lying idiots that ran the Canadian gov just followed what the feuding USgov lied about, or invented their own made-in-Canada lies without a shred of real data whatsoever that continues today.

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Nicky Gardner's avatar
Nicky Gardner
5h

Dr. Drew was a great proponent of the Covid Vax for at least a year after it was released and the evidence was mounting that it was a disaster. He was quite vocal in his support of it and critical of the voices who were warning against it. Why is he trustworthy now??

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