Dr Francis Boyle is a professor of international law at the University of Illinois. He has an extensive history defending human rights, standing against war crimes and genocide, developing the indictment of Slobodon Milosevic for genocide in Bosnai and Hersegovina, and being the author of the Biological Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989.

For decades, Dr Boyle has been the persistent champion opposing all biologic weapons. Naturally, he is now standing against the current biologic weapons programs of both the SARS CoV2 virus, and the injections which Dr Boyle appropriately calls the “Covid Frankenshots”.

Dr Boyle’s new book is titled “Resisting Medical Tyranny: Why the COVID-19 Mandates Are Criminal”.

In this interview Dr Boyle shares well researched knowledge of current bioweapons including the covid virus and the “Covid Frankenshots.” He discussed the criminals behind them, and legal remedies for the indictment of Fauci, Gates and others for murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Dr Boyle also shares insights regarding anthrax, and his thoughts on the new monkeypox agenda.

