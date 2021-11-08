Dr Roger Hodkinson is consistently one of the great heroes of the covid truth movement in Canada and internationally. His medical knowledge is profound, his study of covid is diligent and accurate, and his speech is clear, concise, and honest. Here is his October 30th, 2021 speech at the Alberta Unity Project Event in Olds Alberta.

Despite the dark subject matter, Dr Hodkinson triggers some good laughs, as he explains honest science, gives proper health advise, and exposes the covid crimes and abuses we are enduring. (20 minutes)