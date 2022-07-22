"...That Must Happen to Protect the Innocent and Vulnerable"

Iguazu Falls, Brazil

Dr Jennifer Hibberd is more than a great oral surgeon. She is a passionate and diligent champion for health and human rights both within Canada and Internationally. She is secret benefactor for many; and a source of pride and gratitude for all who are well informed and know of her work.

Dr. Jennifer Hibberd, co-founder of the World Council for Health and Canadian Covid Care Alliance, delivered this powerful opening address for the 2nd World Covid-19 Congress in held in Brazil June 30th through July 3rd, 2022.

The unwavering dedication of Dr Jennifer Hibberd

Since the launch of covid, Dr Jennifer Hibberd has demonstrated unwavering dedication, courage, creativity, and compassion. I am honored to serve alongside her on the Steering Committee of the World Council for Health, and I am humbled by her extensive contributions to science, human health, and civil rights.

To mention a few: She is co-founder of both the Canadian Covid Care Alliance, and the World Council For Health. She has produced important advances in medical science including co-authoring the largest ivermectin study in the world, with Dr Lucy Kerr and others.

The World Council for Health under Dr Hibberd’s direction, and Doctors for Life Brazil under Dr Kerr’s direction, co-hosted the second Covid- 19 World Covid Congress held in Brazil, and for giving this excellent opening address.

Thanks to Bright Light News for real journalism, and bringing us this and more Covid-19 World Congress material coming soon.

My address to the World Congress entitled “Beyond Not Safe, by Dr Mark Trozzi” is also available here.