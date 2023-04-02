If you like having a highly qualified scientist explain detailed science such that we can all understand it, then you will love Dr Braden’s presentation.

Source

Dr Laura Braden has two science degrees (Cellular/Molecular Biology, and Neuroscience), a PhD in Biology/Molecular Immunology, and two post-doctoral fellowships (Pathology/Microbiology and Immunology).

This extremely qualified scientist delivered a robust organized presentation to the National Citizens Inquiry in Toronto. She decimates the criminal covid agenda carried out against Canadians. She exposes deception about the virus origin, masking, asymptomatic spread, abuse of PCR technology, the suppression of safe affordable covid treatments such as ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, and the reckless mass administration of dangerous untested mRNA injections.

I hope police or military watching this will realize your duty; and move against perpetrators of the covid crimes against humanity who are found in government, medical regulators, big-pharma, media, and other institutions.

Please help promote and support the National Citizens Inquiry. Here is more information and all the links. Hearings continue across Canada over the next two months. You can attend in person, or watch on line.