Dr Lawrie is a respected pioneer in ethical covid science and treatment. She is also one of the founders of the World Council for Health. In this 3 minute video regarding the current corruption of medical authorities, Dr Lawrie challenges doctors to stay true to our ethics and science, and in opposition to the harmful covid agenda.

“Our connections with our patients are being systematically undermined, by relentless disinformation stemming from corporate greed. “

“Will we continue to be held ransom by corrupt organizations, health authorities, big pharma, and billionaire sociopaths, or will we do our moral and professional duty to do no harm, and always do the best for those in our care.”