Before I start with today’s important autopsies information, I want to thank everyone who answered my recent call for help. In as little as two days, you helped to raise over $40,000 for the continuation of my mission work. This has shed a large portion of my financial burdens, and our solidarity has lifted my faith and helped to advance our mission for the restoration of health and justice in Canada. Thank you for standing by me. I will continue to stand for you.

Now for today’s material

I am honored to be one of the co-authors of “A Systemic Review of Autopsy Findings In Deaths After Covid-19 Vaccination”; along with Doctors Alexander, Amerling, Gessling, Hodkinson, Hulscher, Makis, McCullough , and Risch.

This study reviewed 325 autopsies and one necropsy (examination of a dead person’s heart).

All 326 cases involved deaths that occurred shortly after covid-19 “vaccine” injections. Most deaths occurred within one week of a C-19 injection, while the average time from last injection to death was 14 days.

Each autopsy report was thoroughly reviewed by three independent and qualified experts. In 73.9% of the cases, the findings strongly supported a causal link between the C-19 injections and death. The most common mechanisms of dying following the injections were suddent cardiac death (21.2%), myocardial infarction or “heart attack” (9.5%), pulmonary embolism or “blood clotting in the lungs” (9.5%), ischemic heart disease (6.8%), vaccine induced thrombocytic thrombocytopenia (VITT) which is extensive blood clotting due to spike protein aggregation of platelets with a resulting depletion of platelets causing abnormal bleeding (5.8%), C-19 pneumonia (5.8%), myocarditis or pericarditis (5.5%), coronary artery disease (2.5%), respiratory failure (2.5%) and unexplained (2.5%).

The most common organs or tissues involved in the injections toxic effects leading to death were cardiovascular (49%), hematologic or “blood” (17%), respiratory (11%) and mulitple organs (7%).

The C-19 “vaccines” preceding the deaths in this study included the experimental genetic vaccines of both the modified mRNA types (Pfizer and Moderna), and the DNA types (Astrazenica, and Johnson and Johnson); as well as traditional antigen vaccines (Sinovac, and Sinopharm).

All the vaccines studied were associated with death. All of these products involve either the administration of the spike protein (traditional antigen vaccines) or the administration of foreign genetic material that induces the subjects’ cells to manufacture the spike proteins. The spike proteins remain the most suspected material foundational to various mechansims of injury and death following C-19 “vaccines”.

Dr William Makis and Dr Mark Trozzi join TNT News’ Jason Olbourne to discuss the study

Here is a recent interview of Dr Makis and myself with Jason Olbourne of TNT Radio, discussing this study and its implications. To read and download the full study click here.

You can help!

Join us at the forefront of Health and Justice in Canada. Subscribe now to stay informed about the latest developments, and receive life-saving information to inform and protect your family and community. To support our ongoing efforts, consider donating by subscribing to a paid membership.

TNT News

Dr William Makis

Related Material: