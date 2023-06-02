I hope that Danielle Smith’s new Alberta government will follow through on promises to restore human rights, the rule of law, ethical medicine, and honest science to Alberta. If they do, myself and other doctors and scientists who remained true through the covid crimes, will be very ready to assist.

Here is a great short article from my friend and colleague Dr William Makis MD.

Dr Makis identifies the names and faces of Alberta’s dangerous organized crime ring that has been running the Alberta healthcare bureaucracy, and caused extensive suffering and death through their covid crimes and mandates.

2023 Alberta Election results - Rural Alberta pauses Canada's slide into communism - and former Premier Jason Kenney's COVID Cabinet members who sold out Albertans to big pharma are punished & fired!

Unless orange suitcases full of pre-filled out ballots show up at 3am, Alberta’s election has been comfortably won by Danielle Smith and the UCP party.

Requiring 44 seats for a majority, Danielle Smith’s UCP won 49 seats.

The communists won 38. They won 100% of Edmonton and 70% of Calgary but it was not enough.

Rural Alberta won the day and kept communism in Canada at bay. For now.

Jason Kenney’s COVID cabinet big pharma mafia is punished by Albertans

The media won’t say it, but an interesting pattern emerged tonight.

Jason Kenney’s Cabinet, which made catastrophic decisions during the COVID-19 pandemic, was punished by Albertans tonight:

COVID Minister of Health #1 Tyler Shandro – is losing by 7 votes

COVID Minister of Health #2 Jason Copping – lost by 18% (protected NDP/AHS mafia)

COVID Minister of Mental Health Jason Luan – is losing by 1.3%

COVID Minister of Justice Kaycee Madu – lost by 14%

COVID Minister of Infrastructure Prasad Panda – lost by 1.2%

COVID Minister of Finance Travis Toews – resigned before election

My Take….

Alberta’s healthcare system is on the precipice. Run by WEF globalists through corrupt NDP bureaucrats, it consumes $23 billion a year which is 50% of Alberta’s annual budget. Here is Alberta’s most dangerous organized crime ring:

Even Alberta’s AHS COVID-19 Scientific Advisory Board was run by corrupt NDP bureaucrats, who deliberately blocked life-saving medications from being used for COVID-19 patients, which led to 5733 Alberta COVID-19 deaths.

One of those responsible for the deaths of 5733 Albertans was elected tonight for NDP: Dr.Luanne Metz, who killed Alberta’s hydroxychloroquine trial on the basis of the Lancetgate paper fraud.

Alberta’s media is currently protecting her because she pushes mRNA vaccines.

I am willing to help newly elected Alberta Premier Danielle Smith clean up the corruption and rot that have been ruining Alberta’s healthcare institutions for many years now:

Alberta Health Services (3132 Managers, 11 Executives)

College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta

Alberta Medical Association

Health Quality Council of Alberta

I know where the bodies are buried, which Alberta law firms managed the corruption of Alberta’s healthcare system, and which Court of King’s Bench and Court of Appeal judges were bought off to participate in very serious AHS crimes that resulted in 1000s of Alberta patient deaths, before and during the pandemic.

Follow and subscribe to Dr William Makis excellent work on Substack

Related Material:

Real Hope in Alberta. November 9, 2022. Dr Makis explains how quickly a legitimate provincial government can fix things and let the healing begin.

Drs Makis and Trozzi together

Premier Danielle Smith pre-election promises