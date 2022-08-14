Source

Dr Meryl Nass MD is a board-certified internal medicine specialist with a long successful career. Dr Nass has given six congressional testimonies and has testified for legislatures across America and Canada on bioterrorism, Gulf War Syndrome, and vaccine safety and mandates. She has consulted for the World Bank, the Government Accountability Office, the Cuban Ministry of Health and the U.S. Director of National Intelligence regarding the prevention, investigation, and mitigation of biological warfare and pandemics.

In January 2022, she received the covid era award for ethical and scientific integrity; that is to say that her medical license was suspended for covid-“misinformation.”

On Aug 1st, Dr Nass appeared before the General Assembly of the World Council for Health. Dr Tess Lawrie interviewed her regarding the subjects of biologic warfare, gain of function viruses, covid-19, and the so-called covid “vaccines”.

Learn more about Dr. Nass by visiting her website anthraxvaccine.blogspot.com and her Substack.

