Dr Naomi Wolf | Analysis of a Grand Deception
Covid is a weapon in a larger war to kill off western democracies: our culture, our families, and our children. Listen to Dr Naomi Wolf talk about her findings in this WCH presentation.
Dr. Naomi Wolf is a bestselling author, columnist, and professor. She is a graduate of Yale University and received a doctorate from Oxford. She is co-founder and CEO of DailyClout.io, a successful civic tech company. She was a Rhodes scholar and has written for every major news outlet in the US and many globally.
It was a great honor for me to host the January 16th General Assembly meeting of the World Council for Health when Dr Naomi Wolf gave this presentation titled Analysis Of A Grand Deception.
Dr Naomi Wolf: Analysis of a Grand Deception full presentation, Q & A
