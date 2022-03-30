Dr Paul Alexander, PhD

Thank You Bright Light News for this excellent new interview with covid truth icon Dr Paul Alexander PhD. Dr Alexander explains covid science so we all can understand. Please hear and share his warnings about the devastating impacts of continuing these injections.

Pfizer tried to buy Dr Paul Alexander

Alexander recently turned down a $1 million signing bonus and $50,000/month salary with Pfizer–effectively a gag order–to continue leading the charge to have our freedoms restored. After fighting alongside the Ottawa Freedom Convoy, he has been embraced by the American convoy parked on the Maryland freeway.

In this explosive interview, learn why he turned down the ludicrous Pfizer payday, the latest science on Covid-19 vaccines and how they are driving more variants, including a potentially lethal one, and why he’s putting everything on the line to fight for democracy on behalf of free-minded citizens.

Other topics include:

Covid-19 vaccines – developed for the original Alpha strain and therefore useless against Omicron–are non-sterilizing (do not stop replication) and are driving more infectious variants

the fully “vaccinated” are becoming much more infected than the “unvaccinated” and spreading Covid-19 to the “unvaccinated” in a very rapid manner

continuing the use of “these non-sterilizing, sub-optimal vaccines” will only result in the emergence of “variant after variant after variant [and] more infectious variants” and could include the emergence of “a lethal, pathogenic variant,” which “could devastate humanity”. This is the subject of one of my lectures entitled Synergistic Bioweapon from December 12, 2021 at the Brazilian World Congress hosted by Medicos Pela Vida Covid-19. Synergistic Bioweapons Dr M Trozzi · December 14, 2021 Read full story

Covid-19 vaccines are likely damaging the body’s innate immune system (first line of defence)

