We have so much for which to thank Dr. Paul Alexander.

He holds a PhD in epidemiology and is a world class scientist with an extremely impressive resume. Throughout the covid era, Dr. Alexander has been true to facts, meticulous in science, and completely committed to telling us the truth, regardless of the agenda pressures of the covid industry and all their minions.

In case you don’t know of Dr. Alexander, PhD, yet: he has expertise in the teaching of epidemiology (clinical epidemiology), evidence-based medicine, and research methodology. He is a former professor at McMaster University in evidence-based medicine; a former COVID pandemic advisor to WHO-PAHO in Washington, D.C. (2020); and a former senior advisor on COVID pandemic policy at the U.S. government’s Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in Washington, D.C. He did graduate studies at Oxford University in England, the University of Toronto in Canada, McMaster University in Canada, and York University in Canada. He is currently an independent academic scientist and consultant.

What have the Universities, Medical Licensing bodies, governments, done since the strategic launch of Covid-19?

Since the strategic launch of Covid-19, Universities, Medical Licensing bodies, governments and many other institutions having become incredibly devout to the evil agenda. Doctors are muzzled from having any debate, speaking any word, and prevented from prescribing safe and effective treatments, or not supporting the criminal forced injection campaigns. These institutions tolerate nothing that does not fit the unscientific agenda driven globalists’ mandates, injections, and authoritarian powers. The few medical doctors who have remained ethical, true to science, and outspoken, are being stripped of their licenses, and careers, while also being attack by the dinosaur media. There are doctors and nurses leaving their careers and joining the many victims of medical apartheid, because they refuse to be injected. The science is clear; and properly informed people do not want the injection.

Thought Crime

Scientists also are persecuted for simply thinking and speaking honestly. Many professionals are now accomplices facilitating the greatest crimes against humanity ever committed. Many do this to protect their positions and income. However, they are short sighted fools. Figuratively speaking they are holding fast to their luxury suites on a cruise ship, as they also help sink the boat.

A heroic sacrifice for truth

Dr Paul Alexander is no such coward or fool. He has studied covid science meticulously, drawn solid scientific conclusions, and shared them far and wide in his efforts to help guide society back to health. Honest medical and scientific experts look to him for insights. You would expect such a scientist and good man to receive awards, accolades, and financial bonuses. Instead, Dr Alexander has had his position as a tenured and respected professor at McMaster University terminated, for daring to teach us all real science, and for sharing his honest expert analysis of covid epidemiology. So, for the past year, at his own expense and with zero income, Dr Alexander has worked tirelessly to discover and share many truths about covid.

Unqualified and corrupted bureaucrats oversee the persecution of great scientist like Dr Alexander for refusing to bow down to the covid agenda.

Now our hero gives us this bold scientific and social analysis of the situation: “The Attack on Scientific Dissent Becomes Ever More Brutal.” Notice how thoroughly Dr Alexander provides references and supports all his scientific claims. There is literally one place in this article where he provides more than 100 references for this statement: “It is and was the collateral harms of the ineffective lockdowns that did not stop transmission or reduce deaths, that caused more harms, death, and despair than the virus itself.”

He exposes the great divide on one hand between science and sound health policy; and on the other hand, the harmful lie-driven covid agenda with lockdowns, muzzles, forced injections and vaccine passports all being forced upon us.

Though he is himself a victim of the persecution and medical apartheid, Dr Alexander still stands tall, speaks clear, shares truth, and comes to the defense of the other courageous and honest scientists and doctors doing the same.

We gratefully salute Dr Paul Alexander, and thank him for authoring another great article: https://brownstone.org/articles/the-attack-on-scientific-dissent-becomes-ever-more-brutal/