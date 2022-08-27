Making sense of the Nuremberg Code and the University of Western Ontario.

The administration of the University of Western Ontario are now accomplices in the crimes against humanity; they have lost any legitimacy. They take the money, ignore the science, violate the Nuremberg Code, and coerce our youth into the dangerous criminal injection campaign, while threatening to terminate their education if they do not submit. Let’s support the students (here´s how), and pray that those responsible for this administrative violence against our youth repent or leave the campus in hand-cuffs, as the students return to classes free and uninjected.

Dr. Julie Ponesse was a professor of ethics at Huron College at the University of Western Ontario. In the fall of 2021, Dr. Ponesse saw her academic career of 20 years fall apart after she refused to comply with her university’s Covid injection mandate. She has a PhD in Philosophy (Western, 2008) with areas of specialization in ethics and ancient philosophy as well as a Masters in Philosophy with Collaborative Specialization in Bioethics from the University of Toronto and a Diploma in Ethics from the Kennedy Institute of Ethics at Georgetown University. Dr Ponesse will be protesting with the students and other supporters on the U of Western Ontario campus today August 27th at noon.

Here is Dr Ponesse’s presentation to the August 22nd General Assembly of the World Council for Health titled: Nuremberg, Willful Blindness & What We Can Do About It

Nuremberg Code, Willful Blindness & What We Can Do About It with Dr. Julie Ponesse

Source