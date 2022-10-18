Dr Robert Malone calls for strength in communal unity
"We got to hang together, or we are certainly going to hang separately" Dr Robert Malone calls for us to be a united front in the truth and freedom movement, and not be torn apart by conflict.
Recently, in the truth and freedom movement, we are experiencing seeds of conflict being sown among us. Something is trying to tear us apart; but we must stay united. Here is Dr Malone´s short and important message.
