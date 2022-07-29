Dr Cole is unquestionably one of the world’s top experts on the effects of the so-called covid “vaccines” on the human body. He is a devote pathologist who has been studying this intensely through the microscope. Here is his exceptional and up-to-date exposition of the details which he presented to the General Assembly of the World Council for Health 4 days ago on July 25th, 2022. Drs Pierre Kory and Paul Marik are world experts on treating this poisoning; they join Dr Cole in the Q and A.

Source

Links:

Attending the weekly WCH GA meetings:

Supporting the World Council for Health:

Spike Protein detoxification and treatment:

Relevant Material: