Dr Ryan Cole. The World Has Been Spiked
See Dr Ryan Cole's presentation to the World Council for Health General Assembly meeting, where he gives a detailed and concise exposition of the spike protein poisoning of mankind by injection.
Dr Cole is unquestionably one of the world’s top experts on the effects of the so-called covid “vaccines” on the human body. He is a devote pathologist who has been studying this intensely through the microscope. Here is his exceptional and up-to-date exposition of the details which he presented to the General Assembly of the World Council for Health 4 days ago on July 25th, 2022. Drs Pierre Kory and Paul Marik are world experts on treating this poisoning; they join Dr Cole in the Q and A.
Links:
Attending the weekly WCH GA meetings:
Supporting the World Council for Health:
Spike Protein detoxification and treatment:
https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/resources/spike-protein-detox-guide
https://covid19criticalcare.com/covid-19-protocols/i-recover-post-vaccine-treatment/