If you have been following my work for the past few years, you will likely recall Dr Shankara Chetty from South Africa. In November 2021, I published a video of him speaking in a WCH international science council meeting.

Dr Shankara Chetty concisely explained the dark science of the covid agenda, and the function of the spike glycoprotein poison as a weapon. That single video was the most viewed publication on my website that entire year. Looking back now, Dr Chetty’s serious words were nothing short of prophetic.

Dr Shankara Chetty’s story is that of a great medical hero. Dr Chetty had an exceptional background in microbiology and genetics, before attending medical school and entering clinical practice. He has always been an inquisitive and creative person. His clinical and scientific skills , combined with his creative nature and strong code of medical ethics rendered him to be an exceptional physician. Dr Chetty demonstrates rare and precious classical skills: the art and science of medicine; which are so profoundly absent in the current, pharma-coopted, medical industry.

Until February 2020, Dr Chetty enjoyed a quite life, and a great reputation in a small town in South Africa, where he had a solo practice. Then covid was launched and South Africa experienced its first wave of infections. Many people had a mild upper respiratory disease and recovered, but there were others that became sicker, hypoxic and short of breath.

Through serial physical examinations of his patients, and sound medical reasoning, Dr Chetty revealed unusual characteristics of covid-19 disease. His discoveries allowed him to identify and treat the very sick patients with great success. His methods quickly spread across South Africa and many more people were saved. Dr Chetty wrote a seminal paper on covid-19 disease and treatment, and was called upon to teach physicians in India, where his instructions resulted in immediate dramatic improvement in patient outcomes.

While having great success treating covid-19 patients and continuing his research, Dr Chetty was increasingly aware of the discrepancy between the covid-agenda, and sound ethical and scientific practices.

Dr Chetty has helped lead the legitimate international medical community in developing successful treatment for covid-19. He continues under attack by South Africa’s compromised enforcers of the medical-military-pharmacology complex. Regardless, he continues to warn and advise the world about the covid deception, the genetic “vaccines”, and the larger agenda.

I am sure you will enjoy this interview, while learning about medical science, clinical finest, healthy skepticism, courage, leadership, and faith.

Links for Dr Chetty:

Related Material:

Nov 2021. South African Physician warns of the bigger plan. Dr Shankara Chetty concisely explains the dark science of the covid agenda, and the function of the spike glycoprotein poison.

Dr Shankara Chetty

Academic

Woodlands Secondary School: Matriculation in 1984

University of Witwatersrand: Bachelor of Science 1989, Majors in Advanced Biology and Genetics

University of Natal: Sub-majors in Microbiology and Biochemistry

JSS Medical College: Bachelor or Medicine and Surgery 200

Courses: HIV management, Center for Diabetes and Endocrinology accreditation, etc

Work Experience