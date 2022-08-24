Share this postDr Shoemaker Vigil in Toronto Aug 25-Sep 3www.drtrozzi.newsCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherDr Shoemaker Vigil in Toronto Aug 25-Sep 3Join the Toronto Vigil with Dr Shoemaker. Save the children by stopping the Shots. Noon to 6 PM everyday August 25th through September 3th at the corner of Queen Street and Bay Street. Aug 24, 2022Share this postDr Shoemaker Vigil in Toronto Aug 25-Sep 3www.drtrozzi.newsCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareSourceMore Information: https://policeonguard.ca/dr-shoemakers-call-to-action-regarding-covid-vaccine-for-children/Share this postDr Shoemaker Vigil in Toronto Aug 25-Sep 3www.drtrozzi.newsCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherSharePreviousNext