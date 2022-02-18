Dr Stephen Malthouse | “It’s a Murder Shot”
Dr Stephen Malthouse's message to the Ottawa Freedom Convoy
Dr Stephen Malthouse is a rare and great physician. He has walked a straight, intelligent, and honest path, even through the last two years, when so many fell short. I am very aware of and grateful for his sacrifice and dedication in working for a better future for all of us. Dr Malthouse’s 6 minute message to Canada’s Freedom Rally is super! Thanks Bright Light News on the front line.