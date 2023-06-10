Drugs, Food, AI, Transhumanism, Electrosmog, Climate Change, Thought Control, Health Sovereignty, Human Rights, and Abundance: these were all subjects tackled at the 2023 Better Way Conference. Here on the sidelines as the conference opened, Dr Lawrie speaks about the current goals of The World Council For Health and the evolution of our mission; it began with the advocacy for Covid early treatments and has expanded to counteract the entire Great Reset agenda, and the enslavement of mankind. 11 minutes.

Source

Thanks to Veronika Krylenko and The New American for this conversation which took place at the Better Way Conference in Bath, U.K. organized by the World Council for Health on June 2-4.

The complete video library of the 3 day Better Way Conference is available and very affordable here.

Follow Dr Tess Lawrie on substack and Twitter @lawrie_dr

Follow Veronika Krylenko on twitter @niki_kyrylenko

The World Council For Health

The Better Way Conference