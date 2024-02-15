Here is an excellent recorded conversation from January 31, 2024 on Chattanooga Tennessee Radio.

Here is a quick sketch of David Tulis work related to the CV-19 fraud and other labors.

Investigative radio reporter David Tulis sued Gov. Bill Lee in 2020 and was in court 878 days to compel obedience to the law requiring the state to make a "determination" as to the "agent of contagion" of so-called Covid-19, there not having been any such finding in TN. Judicial chicanery blocked his suit for a writ of mandamus, and the U.S. supreme court denied his petition for a hearing

Tulis sues people such as TN supreme court justice Roger Page for false imprisonment and false arrest. - More info

He is suing the Tennessee commissioner of revenue for fraud and rogue enforcement of the Tennessee financial responsibility act of 1977 (auto insurance). - More info

Also in court, he demands to end warrant-less arrests in Tennessee because they breach constitutional guarantees, and a bid to overthrow the loan shark industry statewide.

