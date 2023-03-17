As the time of scientific covid debate comes to a close, we enter a time of criminal charges against the perpetrators of covid crimes against humanity, and the enactment of long overdue justice. Collectively, it is up to us to make things right, and to pass on a good inheritance to our children and grandchildren.

Looking to God to make right the injustices we have all endured over these last three years may well mean looking within ourselves to be the change we wish to see. If not us, then who? If not now, then when? Are we not the ones we´ve been waiting for?

