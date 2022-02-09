Dr Trozzi Powerful speech | It is time to uphold the law NOW
Recording of Dr Trozzi speaking at the urgent multidisciplinary conference regarding Canada Freedom Truckers Rally: A reflection on the past two years and the time we live in.
“God bless the truckers and all the people rising up, bringing hope and sanity back to our cities, towns and streets; in Ottawa and around the world. Here in 8 minutes, is a “30,000 foot view” of the last two years, and the present. The condensed truth is powerful, and very serious. Thanks for listening and sharing.”
~ MT