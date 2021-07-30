Didi Vergados from Take Action Canada interviews Dr. Trozzi about the CPSO’s investigations against him. Despite suspending his career as an emergency room physician prior to entering his new focus as a researcher, public educator, and activist, the CPSO felt justified in their actions by a tweet containing false information, from someone he never met or treated. Despite this, Dr. Trozzi is bravely committed to continuing his advocacy work because he believes in higher laws and values the wellbeing of his country over personal comfort.