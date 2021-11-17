In this interview Lianne Bridges of Designing Transformation explores the personal story and insider perspective of Dr Trozzi’s transformation from pre-covid emergency doctor, through covid front line MD, and the progression to whistle blower and full time activist.

Description by Lianne Bridges

Interview with change leader, Dr. Mark Trozzi – a courageous and ethical doctor turned activist, and Canadian medical insider.

Mark graduated from the University of Western Ontario and has been practicing Emergency Medicine for the past twenty-five years, and is a veteran critical resuscitation instructor. He was on call in multiple emergency units since the onset of the pandemic including one ER designated specifically for COVID, until he resigned for moral reasons in February, 2021.

In my interview with Mark, he shares his journey as a medical professional through the past 18 months of the pandemic. He provides an insider’s perspective on the suppression of information, the skewing of data by government and media, and the censoring of scientific discussion and debate. He reveals what he has seen first-hand and through discussions with colleagues regarding what‘s actually going on in hospitals, versus what is being reported in the media. He explains why it is so hard for doctors and other health care professionals to speak up. He also shares his perspective on natural immunity, therapeutic treatment options, transmission of the disease and mandates. He provides recommendations of how people can get involved to protect themselves, their families and communities.

According to Dr. Trozzi: