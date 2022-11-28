Dr Trozzi Uncensored Interview with Bright Light New
Covid-19 is a deceptive criminal campaign. One of our best interviews to date! Dr Mark Trozzi discussed his personal experiences that led him away from the emergency department and University.
Trailer:
Full Interview:
About the video
Glen Jung of Bright Light News interviewed me on the sidelines of the recent Better Way Conference in Vienna. We discussed my personal experiences that led me away from the emergency department and University, to a full time mission in the truth and freedom movement. Plus we had a wide eyed view of our current situation, assets, challenges, and next steps.
Glen Jung wrote:
“Dr. Mark Trozzi, never one to hold back, speaks frankly about the “Covid Criminal Enterprise”, the toll on his life for speaking out and the way forward.”
~ Glen Jung