What’s Up Canada is the platform where Dr Bridle first shared his insights with the public regarding the covid injections. Now, the host Wayne did a great job in this livestream interview with Dr Trozzi. Many blunt truths are laid bare. Despite the dark subject matter, there are some good laughs and plenty of hope. Please enjoy. We think you will find it enlightening and entertaining.

Ethics over fear

Ethics over fear provides independent oversight on behalf of vulnerable Canadians. They focus holding all entities, corporations or persons, who may hold the highest levels of trust or influence over the health, wellness and stability of the people of Canada, ethically accountable. Please see their website for more details.

