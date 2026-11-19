In this powerful presentation delivered in Rhode Island, Dr. William Makis exposes corruption within the cancer industry, institutional suppression of medical innovation, and the dangers of COVID-19 mRNA injections. Drawing on his personal experiences and work with thousands of cancer patients, he explores the potential of affordable, repurposed medications such as ivermectin and fenbendazole as alternative cancer treatments.

About Dr. William Makis

Dr. William Makis is a Canadian physician, radiologist, and cancer researcher who has become a prominent international advocate for medical freedom, patient safety, and scientific transparency. Dr. Makis has gained international recognition for his investigations into adverse health outcomes associated with COVID-19 mRNA injections, including cardiovascular injuries and aggressive “turbo” cancers. He is also known for exploring innovative approaches to cancer treatment, particularly the application of repurposed medications such as ivermectin and fenbendazole. Through his research, publications, interviews, and public speaking, Dr. Makis champions informed consent, independent scientific inquiry, and greater accountability within healthcare institutions.

Visit Dr. William Makis on Substack

Short on time? Catch the highlights! Dr. William Makis was born in communist Czechoslovakia and fled political persecution with his family before settling in Canada, where he pursued a career in medicine and cancer research.

The pharmaceutical industry prioritizes expensive, patented cancer treatments while affordable, off-patent medications with promising anticancer properties receive insufficient research and attention.

During the COVID-19 operation, Dr. Makis investigated reports of sudden deaths, cardiovascular injuries, and aggressive cancers following mRNA injections, raising concerns about their long-term safety.

Dr. Makis faced censorship and social media restrictions after publicly warning about potential harms of COVID-19 injections, particularly among children and pregnant women.

Repurposed medications, including ivermectin, fenbendazole, and mebendazole, have demonstrated anticancer activity in laboratory research.

Over two years, Dr. Makis provided guidance to approximately 9,000 cancer patients and received numerous reports of tumour regression, remission, and improved outcomes.

Florida has committed substantial funding to cancer innovation, creating opportunities for clinical trials investigating repurposed medications and affordable alternatives to conventional treatments.

New cancer clinics, clinical trials, and dedicated research facilities are being pursued to investigate affordable, repurposed medications, expand treatment options, and make cancer care more accessible.

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