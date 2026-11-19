In this powerful presentation delivered in Rhode Island, Dr. William Makis exposes corruption within the cancer industry, institutional suppression of medical innovation, and the dangers of COVID-19 mRNA injections. Drawing on his personal experiences and work with thousands of cancer patients, he explores the potential of affordable, repurposed medications such as ivermectin and fenbendazole as alternative cancer treatments.
About Dr. William Makis
Dr. William Makis is a Canadian physician, radiologist, and cancer researcher who has become a prominent international advocate for medical freedom, patient safety, and scientific transparency. Dr. Makis has gained international recognition for his investigations into adverse health outcomes associated with COVID-19 mRNA injections, including cardiovascular injuries and aggressive “turbo” cancers. He is also known for exploring innovative approaches to cancer treatment, particularly the application of repurposed medications such as ivermectin and fenbendazole. Through his research, publications, interviews, and public speaking, Dr. Makis champions informed consent, independent scientific inquiry, and greater accountability within healthcare institutions.
Dr. William Makis was born in communist Czechoslovakia and fled political persecution with his family before settling in Canada, where he pursued a career in medicine and cancer research.
The pharmaceutical industry prioritizes expensive, patented cancer treatments while affordable, off-patent medications with promising anticancer properties receive insufficient research and attention.
During the COVID-19 operation, Dr. Makis investigated reports of sudden deaths, cardiovascular injuries, and aggressive cancers following mRNA injections, raising concerns about their long-term safety.
Dr. Makis faced censorship and social media restrictions after publicly warning about potential harms of COVID-19 injections, particularly among children and pregnant women.
Repurposed medications, including ivermectin, fenbendazole, and mebendazole, have demonstrated anticancer activity in laboratory research.
Over two years, Dr. Makis provided guidance to approximately 9,000 cancer patients and received numerous reports of tumour regression, remission, and improved outcomes.
Florida has committed substantial funding to cancer innovation, creating opportunities for clinical trials investigating repurposed medications and affordable alternatives to conventional treatments.
New cancer clinics, clinical trials, and dedicated research facilities are being pursued to investigate affordable, repurposed medications, expand treatment options, and make cancer care more accessible.
Hello Mark and fellow readers.....thank you for the opportunity to view thsi very informative and very informative presentation from Dr. William Makis .....Mary N Hitchcock
Awesome!
Now let us consider what contributes to the development of cancer. What are the root causes and what can we do about it. Prevention of disease is always better than treatment.
The public needs to be constantly reminded that the power resides with them. Health is dependent on: lifestyle, real food, organically grown food from local farmers, filtered water, heavy metal detox, EMF protection, ,healthy glycemic load, exercise, strength training and a purposeful life.
Cancer does not just happen although that is what the Medical schools teach their students. Oncologists are telling people being treated for cancer to eat whatever they want, drink coke, eat processed foods and enjoy sugar. I am not kidding about this!
The transnational crime syndicate is alive and well. It is time we take back our power!