Introduction

Dr Michael Yeadon is a rare and highly qualified scientists, who has stuck to scientific and social ethics from the launch of the covid-crimes.

His career includes being the former Pfizer VP of RRD (Respiratory Research Development). Now, Dr Yeadon explains scientific data exposing the reason for large variation range of Injuries & Deaths from the experimental injections. There is clear evidence that the Batch contents are different! He describes this deliberate difference between the batches as “the calibration of a killing weapon”

Original Video

About Dr Michael Yeadon

Dr Michael Yeadon is an Allergy & Respiratory Medical Scientist with 23 years in the pharmaceutical industry, including as Chief Science Officer for Pfizer.

“It’s become absolutely clear to me, even when I talk to intelligent people, friends, acquaintances … and they can tell I’m telling them something important, but they get to the point [where I say] ‘your government is lying to you in a way that could lead to your death and that of your children,’ and they can’t begin to engage with it. And I think maybe 10% of them understand what I said, and 90% of those blank their understanding of it because it is too difficult. And my concern is, we are going to lose this, because people will not deal with the possibility that anyone is so evil…” ~ Dr Michael Yeadon (April 2021)

The CCE’s bought-and-payed-for dinosaur media attempt to label him as an “anti-vaxer”, which is absurd because we are not talking about vaccines, we are talking about forced covid-19 injections which are not vaccines. Dr Yeadon is a world class respiratory medical scientist, who had no issues with any real vaccines through all the decades of his career until covid and the forced injections.