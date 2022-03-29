"Humans are now hackable animals" ~ Dr Yuval Noah Harari, top adviser to Klaus Schwab

Meet Dr Yuval Noah Harari. You may not know of him, but he is currently extremely influential in your life and mine. He speaks calmly but says some very unusual things.

His thoughts and plans are based on extreme high-tech inter-facing of computer AI with our bodies and minds; his speech is very academic in character; yet for me, in his intentions, I perceive very particular spiritual and mythological archetypes. Yuval Noah Harari’s website describes him as an Israeli public intellectual, historian and a professor in the Department of History at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. He is a devout trans-humanist and a top adviser to Klaus Schwab.

Klaus Martin Schwab is a German engineer and economist. In 1971 he founded what would become the World Economic Forum, where he currently serves as executive chairman. The WEF and Klaus Schwab launched the Great Reset initiative in June 2020. IN relationship to covid-19 and this “Great Reset” Schwab stated: “The pandemic represents a rare but narrow window of opportunity to reflect, re-imagine, and reset our world”.

WEF & WHO engineered crisis alliance

Klaus Schwab and the WEF are allied and connected with Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and the WHO.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is at the forefront of the medical side of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the World Economic Forum (WEF) is at the forefront of designing how our society will look in the post-COVID-19 pandemic era.

Some may say that the WHO manages the “Covid Pandemic” while the WEF takes advantage of it to achieve Schwab’s “Great Reset”.

Schwab stated : “The pandemic represents a rare but narrow window of opportunity to reflect, re-imagine, and reset our world”.

Klaus Schwab and the WEF have special connections and powerful influence on governments around the world, very notably Canada.

Original Video

So Dr Yuval Noah Harari, who is top adviser to Klaus Schwab has a lot of influence affecting government policies around the world including Canada. He is a central intellect in steering the version of the future that is currently being rolled out and imposed on us by those often referred to as the “Global or Davos Elite”

Who are the Davos Elite?

Davos was established in 1971 in Geneva (Switzerland) as an “independent, impartial and not tied to special interests” non-profit organization. Its founder is Klaus M. Schwab, a professor at the University of Geneva, who initially invited 444 executives from European companies to a meeting on corporate governance in the convention center of Davos. Since then, Davos is the informal name of the annual four-day conference held by The World Economic Forum in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland.

Here you can access to the confidential list of everyone attending the 2020 World Economic Forum in Davos. Left button for downloadable PDF list document. Right button for searchable database, by their name, job, title, or country.

Downloadable List

Searchable Database

Now, for the main event:

Dr Yuval Noah Harari is clearly at the heart of the vision and strategy of the global “Davos-Elite”, the WEF, the WHO and the current occupants of most governments in the world. Hearing and seeing what they think, gives each of us an opportunity to decide with full consent, if we like their visions and plans for our future; or if we are going to create something very different to it, like Dr Shiva’s vision, for instance, that “we are the resurgence of the real”.

Original Video