Share this postDr. Zelenko on Biden, Fauci and Gateswww.drtrozzi.newsCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherDr. Zelenko on Biden, Fauci and GatesIn this 6 minute snippet, Dr. Zelenko shares thoughts on president-select Joe Biden, including who pulls his strings. He goes on to discuss Dr. Anthony Fauci, and Bill Gates. Mar 23, 2022Share this postDr. Zelenko on Biden, Fauci and Gateswww.drtrozzi.newsCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareThis snippet is from the full 1 hour 40 minute interview between Dr. Zelenko and Jamie Glazov:Original VideoShare this postDr. Zelenko on Biden, Fauci and Gateswww.drtrozzi.newsCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherSharePreviousNext