Journalists and politicians around the world call out the dictator Trudeau for his assaults on human rights and free speech. Meanwhile there are jubilant scenes of continued protests. The love and courage of the Freedom Convoy burns stronger than ever, across Canada and around the world.

Trudeau revokes the Emergencies Act

Under pressure Trudeau revokes the Emergency Act, but continues lying about the peaceful Freedom Convoy, in an effort to justify what he has done.

Iconic Canadian human rights activist Chris Sky explains the pending senate vote that probably drove Trudeau's revocation

