Emergency Act revoked and Trudeau Regime exposed world wide
The World decries Dictator Trudeau, Canadians Stand Tall with Global Support, and the Emergency Act is revoked. Trudeau is losing control, and the freedom movement is stronger than ever.
Journalists and politicians around the world call out the dictator Trudeau for his assaults on human rights and free speech. Meanwhile there are jubilant scenes of continued protests. The love and courage of the Freedom Convoy burns stronger than ever, across Canada and around the world.
Thank you to JustinCredibleTV for providing this clip. Click here for the original with more commentary by JustinCredibleTV
Trudeau revokes the Emergencies Act
Under pressure Trudeau revokes the Emergency Act, but continues lying about the peaceful Freedom Convoy, in an effort to justify what he has done.