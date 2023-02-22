We are familiar with Dr Paul Marik as a world renowned intensive care physician, a leader in the treatment of covid-19, and a leader in the treatment of covid-“vaccine” injuries. He is one of the founders of the FLCCC (Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance).

Through the covid era, the pharmaceutical industry has revealed that they are absolutely not to be trusted. Now many doctors are questioning the last century of drug based sick care. We are discovering entirely new paradigms regarding health and the resolution of dis-ease.

After more than twenty years as a pharmaceutical dependent type 2 diabetic, Dr Paul Marik has resolved his diabetes and other aspects of metabolic syndrome.

Dr Paul Marik shares how he has freed himself of type 2 diabetes and eliminated all drugs from his regiment with: intermittent fasting (Time restricted eating), a low carbohydrate diet, and abstaining from processed foods.

Dr Paul Marik shares important revelations regarding the benefits of saturated fats and the need to end the anti-cholesterol obsession. He explains that it is carbohydrates which increase levels of unhealthy triglyceride and decrease the levels of healthy HDL cholesterol. Further, cholesterol is not bad; but statin drugs are, especially for mental function.

Dr Paul Marik and the FLCCC's Guide To Treatment of the metabolic syndrome, diabetes, obesity, heart disease, hypertension, inflammation, and ageing

Thanks to Dr Paul Marik, Dr Pierre Kory and The Front Line Covid Critical Care Alliance. They are a wealth of resources and information regarding the treatment of covid, the treatment of covid “vaccine” injuries, and new frontiers including ending metabolic syndrome and other chronic diseases.

Read Guide [PDF]

