Knowing what to do in the first critical minutes can save a life.

In this presentation, I cover the core principles of emergency medicine that can truly make the difference between life and death.

You’ll learn essential anatomy, key concepts, and practical techniques for responding to choking, drowning, severe bleeding, cardiac arrest, and other life-threatening emergencies — until help arrives.

These foundational skills are simple but powerful. Let’s get started.

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The ABC approach (Airway, Breathing, Circulation) provides a simple framework for prioritizing life-saving interventions in virtually every medical emergency. A basic understanding of these principles helps identify the most immediate threats to life and guides appropriate action.

Simple airway techniques, including proper positioning and basic airway maneuvers, can help maintain a clear airway and support breathing until advanced care arrives.

Calm, early intervention is often the most effective response to choking, with coughing encouraged when possible before progressing to more advanced maneuvers.

Severe bleeding should be controlled immediately with direct pressure, while tourniquets can be life-saving when bleeding cannot be stopped by other means.

CPR and automated external defibrillators (AEDs) can sustain circulation and improve survival during cardiac arrest until advanced medical care becomes available.

The principles of emergency medicine can be applied to real-world situations including drowning, choking, traumatic injuries, cardiac arrest, and severe bleeding.

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