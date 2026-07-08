Dr Mark Trozzi

Dr Mark Trozzi

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Sheila-Marie
3h

Thanks for that brilliant (and entertaining!) presentation on the 'ABCs' of life saving. Your teaching skills are TOP notch, but that's no surprise for a 'docstar' like you!! 🌟😎🌟

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1 reply by Dr Mark Trozzi MD
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Not Ok
1h

Fabulous! I am retired OR/ICU RN. Used to teach this stuff..I too get kinda excited about it!

As one of those chosen exiles in Western Canada..what community are you speaking of?

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