Thanks Will Dove and The Strong and Free Broadcast for this excellent interview, where Dr Kilian shares her experiences in the emergency department during the covid era. Facing the criminal covid agenda, she spoke truth to power, and refused to participate in the covid crimes against humanity or submit to the authoritarian thought control imposed on doctors who will submit. Her insights are profound, and include her front line observations of the fake pandemic followed by the real catastrophes caused by the covid injection, and its cover up.

