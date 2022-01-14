Morgan Wallace is a veteran ICU nurse. She had an excellent ten year career at New Hanover County Hospital. She was part of the last line of defense against covid, treating people with the worst cases when their disease had progressed to a level requiring Intensive Care. She recognizes that early treatments would of stopped almost all of the suffering and death. She left her ICU career and income when the hospital passed forced injection mandates; she has joined the FLCCC, and is now providing early life saving treatments for covid to her community. These safe, cheap and effective treatments continue to be blocked by big pharma, their political institutional and media puppets, and the rest of the criminal covid enterprise.

Morgan packs a lot of truth and good advice into these two minutes, while speaking to the NHC School Board on January 4, 2022. Morgan Wallace speaks at 2:24:40 of the full meeting:

Whole meeting

“I’m Morgan Wallace. I’m a 10-year employee of New Hanover County [hospital].

I was your last line of defense of with Covid.

We ran your heart and lungs outside your body with your chest open while you were bleeding on the floor, and what I realized was that patients were needlessly dying because of government’s withheld policies for treating Covid.

Everyone who died with Covid should be considered murdered. Early treatment has always been effective.

I walked out of the hospital on the mandate day. I have my own practice and I am the only person in town treating Covid patients prior to hospitalization.

I also watched the entire staff at the hospital including in my unit get vaccinated and then get Covid.

Amongst all other kinds of ailments, you have now loaded your body with millions of spike proteins and you are a ticking time bomb for cancer, blood clots, and whatever kind of ailment may come up in your body.

And I’m tired of hearing people go and ask doctors can they be treated for Covid, and their only option is a vaccine, or go home, or go into the hospital where you’re not going to make it out.

I’ll be happy to treat any one of you for Covid prior going to the hospital because early treatment has always worked. I’m a member of the FLCCC Alliance, NC Physicians for Freedom and the Medical Freedom Summit.

And I would ask you all to please stop choosing fear and putting masks on our kids.

The vaccine is not gonna work, early treatment has always worked, and government mismanagement of patients is why people have died.

And families have realized this and they are rising up and they are going to come after governments and the hospital.

I was highly decorated and highly respected at New Hanover. I was the November 2020 employee of excellence and I had a job opportunity this year from the chief medical director at this hospital and I chose to walk out and stand up for what is right.

So putting these masks on our kids is not going to help, nor is vaccination, and we all need to realize that.

The cat is out of the bag and people are speaking globally, including the inventor of the vaccine.”

~ Morgan Wallace