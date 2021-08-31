Introduction

Many politicians and talking heads are chatting about the delta variant of the SARS CoV2 virus. They claim it is more contagious and more dangerous. In this article, we’ll look at data from Israel and the United Kingdom, to reveal some truth about the delta variant.

Before we look at this data, let’s remember that the term ‘case’ is being misused. This is not about cases. A real case requires that one is sick with symptoms, and perhaps needing treatment. These so called covid “cases” are counted using the flawed and corrupted fake RT-PCT test with a cycle threshold of 45. The media, politicians, big pharma, and other elements of the CCE (Criminal Covid Enterprise) use the term ‘case’ to confuse you. What they are calling a “case” is just a positive PCR tests; they are mostly false positive tests. Almost no one is sick.

The data demonstrated in the following graphs and tables, show how non-lethal the delta variant is. With it, “cases” go up, but not deaths. It is the weakest of all other variants in terms of lethality. The authors’ views are that we should embrace it, get infected with it harmlessly and naturally. Meanwhile, for any very rare person who gets sick with it, we have effective early treatment protocols which include ivermectin.

Graph 1

Graph 1: United Kingdom PCR-“Cases” and deaths over time. Deaths go up with “cases” in past two “waves”, but not now (June, July 2021 “Delta variant wave”). The cases go up, but there is no rise in death. The “delta wave” is very mild; it causes very little sickness. It is probably the normal viral evolutionary property of blending into the biome and becoming benign; hence the old saying: “that cold season is over”.

Graph 2

Graph 2. Similar graph for Israel, earlier in the curve but with similar pattern beginning cases up, death not.

Luckily and for now, this delta variant is probably not the product of Antibody Mediated Selection. AMS is a process by which the injection victims become hosts within whom variants evolve and grow. These variants are particularly likely to cause disease in them and other injected individuals. The Antibody Mediated Selected variants are anticipated to grow in the injection victims, through slight genetic mutations which get the virus around the narrowly active unnatural antibodies within the victims. The suboptimal and narrowly active antibodies are produced in response to the gene therapy induced spike glycoproteins. We predict that these variants will particularly be able to cause disease in the injection victims because of their weakened immunity, particularly with respect to coronaviruses. We think that this is the real concern regarding variants.

Natural immunity is broad and works across diverse variants, so the un-injected people should be fine in this regard.

Hence, we must not be fooled into blaming the people who have not been injected. When and if dangerous variants seem to arrive, we predict that it will be weakened coronavirus immunity due to the injections which also breed the variants in the injection victims.

Nor should we abandon the injection victims; rather we are researching ways to treat the complex waves and variety of serious adverse effects of these injections, as well as stop all mandatory or coerced injections and other violation of human rights immediately!

Next, we see in graph 3 below, that in the United Kingdom, as the delta variant was emerging, gene sequenced confirmed delta variant “cases” went up (the purple area under the curve), but the hospitalizations (green line) went down and stayed down. Also considering that ICU and deaths generally lag “cases” by 2-3 weeks, the black line for these outcomes also drop in this so called “delta wave”.

Graph 3

Graph 3. Once again, we see that the delta variant is likely a part of that natural progression of a virus into a benign presence in the biome. In other words, “that cold season is behind us now”. The benign delta variant spreads harmlessly through the community, may give broad coronavirus immunity to the few that still need it, while causing minimal to no sickness. Indeed we “embrace it”. As Dr Hodkinson has encouraged us: “go back to life BC (before covid).”

In Table 1 below, statistics for different covid 19 variants are shown, and the “case” fatality rates are calculated for each one. The delta variant has by far the lowest lethality at 0.1%. More recent data shows the same model where Delta variant lethality is very much lower.

Table 1

Table 1: The delta variant is by far the least lethal. It is about 1/20th the lethality of the original covid 19 alpha variant, which itself had a lethality rate that did not actually justify the traditional definition of a “pandemic”.

Graph 4

Graph 4: In the “second wave”, “cases” and deaths go up together. In the so called “third wave” or “delta wave” the “cases” go up, but the death does not. Again, this demonstrates that the delta variant is very weak in terms of disease; it’s a virus winding down as a cause of disease; a cold season passed. People should go back to normal life; seek justice; and never let this abuse happen again.

Meanwhile we now must face a very real and severe health crisis: the new flood of iatrogenic disease and death among the victims of the illegal injection campaigns.

In that regard we must realize by now that the CCE are consistent liars. We must avoid another layer of deception. We must see the correct chain of cause and effect here, and not be fooled. The injections are the cause of much of the serious diseases that are here and coming. This includes first short term: spike protein poisoning (blood clotting and diseases in all a long list of ACE2-receptor bearing organs); second, medium term: the onset of antibody dependent enhancement; and third, long term: auto-immune diseases, infertility, neurodegenerative disorders, and more.

Lastly in Table 2 below, compare the incidence of delta covid 19 PCR test positivity in Israel between injected and non-injected individuals.

Table 2

Table 2: This shows that in Israel, for all ages except extremes of eighty and older, the injection victims are more likely to be “delta wave cases”, than people who have not been injected.

Summary

Though we have concerns about antibody mediated selected variants resulting from the injections, and being dangerous specifically to the injection victims, the delta variant is not that.

The delta variant is the mildest of all variants, being only 5 % as lethal as the alpha variant of covid-19 which itself did not justify a traditional mathematical definition of a “pandemic”.

The delta variant is no reason to push more victims into the injection campaigns. It is the opposite.

Neither the delta variant nor the so-called “covid-19 pandemic” is the “fault” of the blessed, lucky, and or wise people, who have managed to escape the reach of the dangerous coerced injection campaigns.

The injection campaigns should be stopped immediately; and the crimes of the covid enterprise should be fully prosecuted.

