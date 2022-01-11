Introduction

On Dec 21st we shared the Pfizer initial three month clinical trial report, along with Dr Trozzi’s brief comments, and Dr Nagase’s discussion. The CCCA have done a great job combing through the article Safety and Efficacy of the BNT162b2 mRNA Covid-19 Vaccine, which was published in the New England Journal of Medicine on December 31, 2020.

The scientists and doctors of the CCCA expose and explain many shocking details, in this article and this excellent 39 minute video:

Original Video

CCCA The COVID-19 Inoculations: More Harm Than Good

About the CCCA

The CCCA is an alliance of more than 500 independent Canadian doctors, scientists and health care practitioners, committed to providing top-quality and balanced evidence-based information to the Canadian public about COVID-19 so that hospitalizations can be reduced, lives saved, and our country safely restored as quickly as possible.

The CCCA have many great resources to serve you. Their research and work is ongoing. The CCCA are a trustworthy Canadian asset worth joining and supporting.