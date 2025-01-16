A recent discovery has brought to light a crucial affidavit from Peel Regional Police, now publicly accessible in Canada’s legal document archives. Dr. Byram Bridle, an associate professor of the University of Guelph, Substack writer and human rights advocate, was astonished to learn about the document’s existence from a member of the public who stumbled upon it. The affidavit, which details findings from an external investigation into an identity theft case linked to Dr. Bridle, provides the first objective account of events that occurred 3.5 years ago.

The affidavit, available here, presents evidence and sworn testimony that recount the circumstances surrounding the case. For Dr. Bridle, this document offers a vindication that has been elusive until now, as it corroborates key aspects of a story he has been unable to fully share. The detailed findings, written under oath, shine a light on the situation that severely impacted his professional reputation.

Despite the promising progress of the investigation as outlined in the affidavit, Dr. Bridle expressed concerns about the case's sudden stagnation over the past two years. He questioned whether external pressures may have influenced law enforcement to cease pursuing what appeared to be a robust inquiry. Dr. Bridle hopes for the investigation to reach its logical conclusion, allowing the full truth to come to light.

While Dr. Bridle has dropped his lawsuit against the defendants, agreeing to settle the matter privately, the emerging evidence does signal potential to restore his reputation and provide transparency to the public. For those who value truth and accountability, the affidavit represents a critical step in uncovering what transpired during this troubling chapter of his life.

During the years of the COVID-19 crisis, slander and smear tactics were widely used to discredit educated figures who dared to challenge the mainstream narrative. Genuine scientific debate was actively suppressed, enabling corrupt individuals to profit from the rollout of an expensive and highly experimental gene therapy. Tragically, everyday people who placed their trust in officials and public institutions to lead the way are now bearing the consequences of these misguided actions.

While the so-called “vaccine” for COVID-19 proved both ineffective and deceptive, I am hopeful that the events of the last five years have strengthened public discernment. Perhaps these experiences have "immunized" society against future propaganda campaigns and unethical tactics, such as those infamously employed against Dr. Bridle in 2021.

We will see.