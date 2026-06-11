Introduction

Canada’s “medical assistance in dying” (MAiD) framework has expanded rapidly since its legalization in 2016, shifting from a narrow end-of-life measure to a broad system that includes non-terminal conditions, mental illness, and complex social factors. This analysis examines how MAiD operates in practice, from its legal foundations and expanding scope, to regulatory enforcement, reporting practices, and government documents that reveal conflicts of duty.

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About Donald Best

Donald Best is a former Sergeant (Detective) with the Toronto Police Service who spent 15 years conducting undercover operations and investigating organized crime—including corruption involving police, lawyers, and politicians. With over four decades of experience as an investigator and Certified Fraud Examiner, he has become one of Canada’s most persistent and methodical heroes in the resistance against tyranny. His work has come at significant personal cost, including 63 days in solitary confinement under false charges before being vindicated. Donald Best is the sole recipient of the 2018 Ontario Civil Liberties Award, and now operates as an independent journalist and filmmaker. He documents cases, supports whistleblowers, and advocates for transparency, accountability, and justice in Canada.

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This video with Donald Best is rich with insights, but we know time is limited. Below is a concise summary highlighting the key takeaways from our discussion for your convenience.