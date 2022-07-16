The WHO are openly working to take over the world and impose a global “health” regime over us. Stopping them involves awareness and evidence of the web of organizations imposing this global “heath” dictatorship, while using the WHO as their conduit of control.

Fahrie has very deep knowledge of this subject. May we introduce you to his work with a 20 minute brief presentation from the launch of the African Sovereignty Coalition on June 18th 2022. All of us in the truth and freedom movement should have a basic handle on this subject. For our specialist in this area, we will share a longer presentation of Fahries at the bottom of this page. These rabbit holes are deep and real. Fahrie has gone down them in extreme detail.

Bio: Profession – Molecular Biologist. Qualification: Masters of Science in Chemical Pathology with specialization in Molecular Genetics (University of Cape Town. UCT). BSc Honours in Medical Biochemistry (UCT). Specialist background in Biochemistry, Enzymology, Immunology. Employment History: Medical Natural Scientist in Departments of Chemical Pathology, University of Cape Town Medical School and Red Cross Children’s Hospital. Lecturer in BTech Honours, Medical Genetics, Cape Peninsula University of Technology. Senior Principal Manager (Sub-Saharan Africa), Alliance Global. Principal Scientific Sales Manager, Scientific Associates. Scientific and Media Manager, South African Freeze Alliance on Genetic Engineering (SAfeAGE). Senior News Editor, Radio786 Radio Station.

We will share more of Fahrie’s work ahead, and hope to announce a workshop soon where Fahrie will teach us the art of investigating conflicts of interest. Such information is key to our work bringing justice, the return of people’s rights, and the rule of law everywhere.

Here is Farhie’s brief presentation at the launch of the African Sovereignty Coalition. The information exposing the WHO’s conflicts of interest, applies equally to all of the human family on all continents.

Topics include:

The “rulers of the world”: asset management companies, Blackrock, Vanguard and Statestreet, who control big pharma, big media, many countries’ economies and almost all major industries.

WEF, Klaus Schwabb, with incestuous relations and embeds in all covid operators.

How “voluntary” contributors to the WHO can determine how the funds are used, and so control the WHO. The Bill and Melinda Gates foundation is the source of more than half of the funding ( ~45% directly, but their indirect funding increases that to ~60% ); so “Genocide Bill” controls the WHO. The WHO manipulates the world not for our health, but for these psychopathic investors whose profits far exceed their investment.

Meanwhile we tax payors are forced to fund the WHO as “assessed” contributors, which means they “can” use our money as they wish…including against us.

Fahrie exposes more details and the track record of the nefarious WHO Director Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, whom he accurately describes as a “Global Elite “Prostitute” .

Other characters Fahrie exposes here include WHO spokesperson Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, a prior student of the fake predictions puppet Neil Ferguson; all 15 members of SAGE( the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts to the WHO) whom are completely conflicted with Gates, Pfizer etc. ; the WHO Global Vaccine Action Plan which placed the Gates Foundation, GAVI, and Fauci’s NIH in charge of the global “vaccine” plans’; GAVI; the INB Intergovernmental Negotiating Body; the International Health Regulations Committee (IHR); Helen Reese ; and Prof Salim Abduol Karim, described as “the Fauci of South Africa”.

For deep divers:

The connections and embedded players throughout the covid industry of death, profit and control is profound. For deep divers, here is a much more detailed presentation by Fahrie on the WHO conflicts of interest.

Fahrie Hassan is speaking live at the July 18th WCH General Assembly at. 2PM EDT. Access here: https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/newsroom

Thanks you for your actions and continuing to study, share, and support our work. We are in this together.

~ M Trozzi MD