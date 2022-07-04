The National Institutes of Health has stunningly admitted to funding gain-of-function research on bat coronaviruses at China’s Wuhan lab — despite Dr. Anthony Fauci repeatedly insisting to Congress that no such thing happened; and it being a crime for him to finance this banned research.

July 2021 Fauci emphatically denies Gain of Function/Wuhan business. Fauci lied to congress:

Joe Rogan comments (some swearing):

It is clearly long over-due for the police or military to take Fauci, Peter Daszak, executives at Eco Alliance and others into custody. If not, we pray for US militia to succeed in fulfilling their lawful right and duty.