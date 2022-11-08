People need to know just how wicked and guilty Anthony Fauci is. Please share and repost. (1 minute)

Source

This is a red alert to the American police, military, militia, and everyone else whose duty it is to defend the people. Fauci unlawfully spent American tax payer dollars to produce a viral bioweapon. He set up a shell company that he founded called Moderna (modern rna) to produce the much more deadly portion of the bioweapon: the genetic mRNA injections. Fauci was instrumental in blocking the treatment of covid infections, so the disease could be used to prod the American people into being taxed to pay to poison themselves and their children, while making record profits for Moderna.

For more details found in the full interview from which this came, click here.