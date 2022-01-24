On October 26, 2021 The FDA met to debate the approval of the Pfizer Covid Injection for children. One of the voting FDA members Dr Eric Rubin said:

“We’re never gonna learn about how safe this vaccine is unless we start giving it. That’s just the way it goes… I do think we should vote to approve it.” ~ Dr Eric Rubin

…and they did.

Here’s a 47 second recording of the FDA’s Dr Rubin stating this in the meeting. We agree with the video source’s musical out-take, and we understand how Dr Rubin and the FDA made the criteria for his channel called “Bullshit Man”.

Original Video

Despite Dr. Rubin’s admission, the panel’s decision ended up being unanimous, with one abstention, in favor of formally recommending Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine for kids 5 to 11 years old under the current emergency use authorization.

They admittedly chose to experiment with children’s lives, on mass. They did this despite the fact that children have statistical zero risk of serious disease or death from covid. The FDA, like others, already knew about the record setting death and harm caused by these injections. So we rightfully accuse them of voting for child sacrifice. Anyone who still trusts government with their health and their children’s lives, has not been paying attention.