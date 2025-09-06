In a bold and historic announcement, Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo declared that the Florida Department of Health, in partnership with the governor, is moving to end every single vaccine mandate in state law. “All of them. Every last one of them,” he emphasized, underscoring a fundamental shift toward protecting bodily autonomy and individual rights

