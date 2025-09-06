Florida Moves to End All Vaccine Mandates
A landmark call for freedom, ending forced medical mandates, and restoring bodily sovereignty in the state of Florida
In a bold and historic announcement, Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo declared that the Florida Department of Health, in partnership with the governor, is moving to end every single vaccine mandate in state law. “All of them. Every last one of them,” he emphasized, underscoring a fundamental shift toward protecting bodily autonomy and individual rights
Hopefully this will happen in Canada as well. But unlikely with the Liberals, as they follow WEF agendas.